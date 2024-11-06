Mzansi Magic cans Duma Ndlovu’s two Rhythm World productions

Two popular prime-time telenovelas under Rhythm World Productions have sadly come to an end. This comes shortly after the executive producer of the two shows, Duma Ndlovu, was arrested for alleged fraud and tax evasion.

Ndlovu is currently out on R100, 000 bail, and is accused of defrauding the taxman of R25-million.

The Mzansi Magic channel, in a statement, said it would be embracing an exciting new chapter as it opens its doors to new producers and production houses.

As part of the strategic evolution, a few shows will be concluding in 2025. This will pave the way for a line-up of new productions that will be announced soon.

Highest performing telenovelas ending

Among the shows wrapping up are two of Mzansi’s highest performing telenovelas. These are Umkhokha: The Curse and My Brother’s Keeper, both of which have enjoyed a thrilling two-season run.

Umkhokha will conclude in February 2025, and My Brother’s Keeper will end in April 2025.

Director of local channels at M-Net, Shirley Adonisi, praised both series for their exceptional contribution to storytelling in Mzansi.

“Umkhokha: The Curse and My Brother’s Keeper have truly highlighted the incredible talent we have in Mzansi. From the brilliant minds of our writers and producers to the powerful performances of our actors. These shows have brought our stories to life in a way that resonates deeply with audiences.

“We are deeply grateful to Rhythm World Productions and the outstanding cast and crew who turned these shows into the phenomenon they have become,” said Adonisi.

A true gem for viewers

Umkhokha: The Curse began as a 13-part series and quickly captivated audiences. This prompted its transformation into a fully-fledged telenovela. Known for its gripping narratives, the show has been a gem for viewers. It even released a gospel album, Wonk’ AmaJudiya, filled with songs that resonate deeply with its themes.

On the flip side, My Brother’s Keeper dazzled fans with its star-studded and dynamic characters and storyline. From the no-nonsense family patriarch Mshengu (Lindani Nkosi) to the comical misadventures of brothers Donga (Sdumo Mtshali) and Nqubeko (Wiseman Mncube). And let’s not forget the feisty ‘omakoti’ Fakazile (Zola Nombona), Ndumiso (Nkanyiso Mchunu). And the fierce Nomsa (Vuyiseka Cawe). Theey brought their own flair to the mix.

