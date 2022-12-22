Mzansi Magic sitcom ‘Lenyalo ha se Papadi’ a catalyst to healing

A brand new Mzansi Magic sitcom Lenyalo ha se Papadi will show how humour can be a catalyst for healing.

With divorce statistics on the rise, it is a traumatic stage in a person’s life, but this sitcom will show that with every dark cloud there is a silver lining.

Shirley Adonisi, Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net said: “Over the past few years, the telenovela, drama and reality genres have been a hit with our viewers. One genre we’re excited to also bring to the forefront on our channel slates is comedy. We’re constantly ahead of the curve when it comes to viewer tastes and preferences, and diversifying our line-up is a move we are confident our audience will embrace.”

The sitcom stars Durben Gen’s Meshack Magabane and Scandal!’s Mapaseka Koetle. The 13-episode comedy follows the drama that ensues after Desmond (Mavuso Magabane) and Mpho (Koetle) decide to end their marriage, and try to navigate a new life of co-parenting, family, finances and attempting to date while still living under the same roof.

As Mpho is in her 40s and after being a devoted wife and mother to their two children, she decides to end her 15-year-long marriage. She then realises she cannot afford to move out of their marital home as the divorce process unfolds and neither can her husband. Both are trapped while trying to start a new life without each other.

Mandla N, Creative Director of Black Brain Pictures said: “We’re proud of the contribution we have made to the growth of the South African film and television industry and we have enjoyed going back to the genre that started it all for Black Brain Pictures. We can’t wait for viewers to enjoy some much-needed humour that we will be bringing to the screens with our new productions.”

The cast of Lenyalo ha se Papadi includes both established names as well as up-and-comers, such as Clementine Mosimane, Nomzamo ‘Zamo’ Dlamini, Mandla Gauduka, Nicholas Nkuna, Lindokuhle Mbonani, Siphiwe Ngcongwane and Thando Dunjani.

The sitcom will premiere on DStv Channel 161 on Monday 9 January 2023.

