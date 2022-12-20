Mzansi Magic telenovela ‘Gqeberha: The Empire’ to air in January

The new Mzansi Magic telenovela Gqeberha: The Empire is coming to the small screen in January. The new telenovela is replacing The Queen, which comes to an end after its seventh season.

Gqeberha: The Empire is produced by the multi-award-winning Tshedza Pictures and is the first Mzansi Magic telenovela to be filmed entirely in the Eastern Cape.

It is set in the friendly City and is about a man who seemingly has it all – family, love, money, power, glory, and respect. The telenovela follows themes of dynasty, family, love, betrayal, polygamy, and jealousy.

The cast includes Zikhona Sodlaka, Zandile Msutwana, Mbulelo Grootboom, Kay Bikitsha, Phila Madlingozi, Anele Matoti, and Akhenime Mfenyana.

Luzuko Mxenge (played by Grootboom) is a successful businessman, who is husband to three very different, strong wives: Bulelwa (played by Sodlaka), Zimkhita (played by Luzuko Mxenge and Nozuko (played by Bikitsha).

His decision to expand the family soon threatens to bring out the bitterness his wives have long-suppressed ­ but also comes with complications no one could have predicted, endangering his relationship with his heir-apparent.

Shirley Adonisi, Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net said Mzansi Magic is excited to premiere a new telenovela, which is one of the genres our channel is known for and that our viewers enjoy greatly.

“With its premiere, we are excited to expand into Gqeberha and the Eastern Cape, a first for the telenovela world. With the incredible quality of storytelling from one of the top production houses on the continent, we are optimistic that the audiences will fall in love with the series,” she said.

Gqeberha: The Empire will priemier on Mzansi Magic Monday 16 January at 9pm.

