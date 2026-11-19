Kwaito fans are in for a nostalgic trip down memory lane as Mzekezeke prepares to make his return to the stage at the third edition of Oskido’s Big Day Out.

The iconic musician has been confirmed for an exclusive performance on the festival’s Main Stage, adding another dose of early 2000s nostalgia to an event celebrating the artists and sounds that helped shape South Africa’s music industry.

His appearance is among the latest additions to an already impressive line-up, which brings together some of the country’s most recognisable names in kwaito, house and dance music.

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Now in its third year, Oskido’s Big Day Out has established itself as a gathering for fans of South African dance music. Following two consecutive sold-out editions, the festival returns in 2026 with an expanded offering, introducing a second stage for the first time.

The Main Stage will feature music pioneers and established performers including B.O.P, Mdu Masilela, Liquideep, Trompies, Oskido, DJ Cleo, Glen Lewis, DJ Fresh, DJ Mbuso, DJ Ganyani, Nokwazi, Durban’s Finest, DJ Cndo and DJs at Work.

The festival has also partnered with Somnyama Sunsets, a well-established dance movement, to introduce the Namba Stage, dedicated to deep house.

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The stage will feature Sir LSG and DJ SoulDiva as headliners, alongside Dark Horse, D’General, Mr Shane, Chymamusique, Sculptured Music and Bobsta B2B Sabz.

Safety a priority

Additional security personnel will be deployed across the venue, while enhanced lighting will improve visibility and movement around key areas.

Patrons can also expect 15 food stalls, a coffee and matcha bar, as well as a 60-metre-long bar. Drinks will be served and decanted into appropriate cups at the bar as part of the organisers’ responsible service measures.

The outdoor festival encourages attendees to bring their own camping chairs and settle in for the day. However, cooler boxes will not be allowed, and all food and drinks must be purchased from designated vendors inside the venue.

For organiser and celebrated DJ Oskido, the festival is about more than a birthday celebration. It is an opportunity to bring different generations together and recognise the musicians and cultural movements that have influenced the country’s entertainment landscape.

With Mzekezeke’s return now added to the programme, the festival is positioning itself as a celebration of the music that continues

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