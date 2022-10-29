Nandi Bushell joins Cartoon Network as a catalyst for change

South African-born Nandi Bushell has become Cartoon Network’s first-ever musician in residence.

The 12-year-old star joins the brand to help bring the Redraw Your World campaign to life. This campaign inspires kids to be the catalyst for the change they want to see.

Cartoon Network Africa (CNA) is a fun and irreverent multi-platform entertainment brand that offers kids, 7-12 years old, unexpected and imaginative experiences with high quality, multi-layered comedy and adventure shows.

Born to a South African mother and British father, Bushell and her family moved to the UK when she was younger.

At the age of five, her father showed her and her brother the music video of The Beatles Hey Jude– and the music bug hit. This is when she was inspired to start playing the drums.

Thereafter she started releasing cover versions of songs on YouTube and became a global viral sensation. She was invited on stage by the Foo Fighters to play the drums on Everlong at the LA Forum.

The Channel said it brought Bushell on board to help bring the fresh brand campaign to life in a new music video anthem, which is a hybrid of animation and live-action by the kids and for the kids, that aims to inspire and empower them to embrace their true selves.

Speaking about working with Cartoon Network, Bushell said it is exciting to be part of the moment that encourages kids to be true to themselves and embrace their uniqueness.

“This collaboration with Cartoon Network shows that as children, we are fearless and have the power to make a real difference in the world,” said Nandi Bushell.

The CNA star does not only play the drums, but she also sings, plays the guitar, bass, piano, and saxophone.

“My parents have lots of proud memories. We have done lots of fun things together as a family. Playing the Forum in LA was pretty awesome, but so was playing Buckingham Palace and Wembley stadium. But I think my Dad was really proud of me for writing a song for him to help him feel better.”

When it comes to balancing work and school, Bushell told Sunday World that her parents have always supported her as her work does not affect her schoolwork.

Brand Communications and Franchise Management, Monika Oomen said, each day they are inspired by their fans, and now Cartoon Network wants to encourage each and every one of them to celebrate themselves.

“Our fans are whoever they are, whatever they do and however they do it. Redraw Your World has been created to empower kids to feel happy in their authenticity and to reassure them that everyone matters. Cartoon Network’s irreverent, funny and inclusive style is mirrored in this campaign, providing us with a platform to showcase the absolutely amazing kids of today,” added Oomen.

“To the other kids who want to do what I do, just know that you can do anything you put your mind to. Have fun and practise, practise until you are satisfied,” concluded Bushell.

