New reality show ‘Ama Grootman’ gets mixed emotions

A new Mzansi Magic reality show, Ama Grootman, has left social media users with mixed emotions.

Ama Grootman is a riveting reality show that dives deep into the lives of Port Shepstone’s most talked-about gents.

These are men who have tasted the sweet fruits of newfound wealth, basking in a lifestyle of luxury, financially rewarding business ventures, and dynamic romantic escapades.

“Ama Grootman untaps a new universe on television, focusing on the new money phenomenon, fast life, partying, dating, and maintaining their relationships that keep them grounded,” said Mbalenhle Ntuli, the head of Reality Middle and Mass.

“This goes beyond the fast life as these six friends manage their wealth, confront their issues, and tackle unresolved conflicts.”

Known as Omalume be soft life (big men who enjoy soft life), these wealthy friends have experienced a dramatic transformation thanks to their financial success.

But behind their polished exteriors lies a tangle of personal struggles and untold stories.

First episode leaves bitter taste

The first episode of the show aired on Thursday evening.

The show follows friends Andile Khumalo, Bheki Hlophe, Busani Ndwalane, Bonga Madlala, Mpho Mbili, and Jackie Ngcobo.

For some people, the first episode has left a bitter taste, with some referring to the show as the real house husbands of Port Shepstone.

Viewers also questioned what the requirements are to be referred to as a “grootman”, since all six friends work ordinary jobs.

Others have called out these men who are in their 50s but are going to clubs to party with young girls while their wives stay behind at home.

“Something is wrong with Africans; these guys are already pensioners who should invest for their families; late adolescence at its worst; how can you be proud of four baby-mamas instead of focusing on investing for the kids?”

Something wrong with Africans, this guys are already pensioners who should invest for their families, late adolescence at its worst, how can you be proud of 4 baby mamas, instead of focusing on investing for the kids?#AmaGrootmanMzansi — NKOSANA KINGDAVID (@DaveLamula) October 24, 2024

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content