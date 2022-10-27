E-edition
Rihanna’s single ‘Lift Me Up’ pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Rihanna Instagram

Barbadian singer, actress, and businesswoman Rihanna is making her much-anticipated comeback in the music industry with Lift Me Up, a song she wrote in memory of Chadwick Boseman that drops on Friday.

According to Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, Rihanna co-wrote the new single with Tems and producer Ludwig Göransson.

The artists are said to have written the single as a tribute to the extraordinary life and legacy of Boseman, who starred in the first Black Panther. Boseman lost a battle to colon cancer in 2020 at the age of 43.

Lift Me Up is Rihanna’s first single since the 2016 Star Trek Beyond track Sledgehammer.

Meanwhile, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, held its world premiere on Wednesday in Hollywood. South Africa’s very own Connie Chiume, who stars in the film, dazzled at the opening in a Scalo Design gold-beaded dress.

The sequel takes place in the wake of T’Challa’s death as Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje fight to protect Wakanda from intervening world powers.

