Rulani Mokwena nominated for Hunk of the Year gong

South African-born football manager Rulani Mlungisi Mokwena has been nominated at this year’s Feather Awards. Mokwena, the head coach of Wydad Athletic Club, is nominated in the category for Hunk of the Year. He is nominated alongside other strong contenders Makazole Mapimpi and Akani Simbine.

The Feather Awards this year will be embracing the theme of “Borderless Existence”, taking it up a notch to celebrate the vibrant tapestry of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Taking place on Thursday, November 7, the Feathers return to 1 Fox in Johannesburg. With a ceremony that promises an unforgettable night of recognition, celebration, and colourful unity.

Thami Kotlolo, the awards’ co-founder, said this year the focus will be on inclusivity. Also on pushing boundaries and creating spaces where everyone can thrive.

“In honouring our nominees, we honour the strength of every individual. Regardless of ability, background or identity. Every individual who has contributed to the rich, diverse landscape of our society. The diverse talents and stories that our nominees bring forward. They inspire us all to envision a world where inclusivity reigns supreme,” said Kotlolo.

The full list of nominees are:

Best Styled Individual

Maglera Dope Boi

Lunathi Mampofu

Nomalanga Shozi

Hunk of the Year

Makazole Mapimpi

Akani Simbine

Rhulani Mokwena

Diva Extraordinaire of the Year

Nthati Moshesh

Naledi Pandor

Gayton McKenzie

Sports Personality of the Year

Kgothatso Monjane

The Springboks

Alyssa Conley

Role Model of the Year

SA Legal Team @ ICJ

Kgothatso Montjane

John Meletse

Cutest Couple

Justice and Fhatuwani Mukheli

Celeste and Fezile Ntuli

Blue and Brown Mbombo

Hot Chick of the Year

Lunathi Mampofu

Ntokozo Mhlongo

Tyla

Media Award of the Year

Ha Molefi! (Mzansi Magic)

Youngins! (Showmax)

Netflix

Fag Hag of the Year

Lindiwe Zulu

Brenda Mtambo

Nontokozo Madonsela

Designer of the Year

Orapeleng Modutle

Thebe Magugu

Justice & Fhatuwani Mokheli

Musician

Young Stunna!

Zoe Modiga

Tito; M Yuppe and Eeque!

Socialite (Seen at every opening of an envelope or an erection of a stop sign)

Icebolethu Funerals

Kgomotso Seboko

Gayton McKenzie

Drama Queen

Penuell Mlotshwa

Nara Smith

Tshedi Mholo & Bongani Nchang

Social Media Personality of the Year

Hope Ramafalo

Eva Mofokeng

Sipho Alphi Mkhwanazi

Best LGBTIQ+ Initiative: Private Sector

#JustDetention initiative

Momentum Group

#ShePoppedInn

Best LGBTIQ+ Initiative: Public Sector

Department of Justice & Const Dev

Higher Health

SADTU



Best LGBTIQ+ Youth Movement

Olivenhoutbosch Secondary School

Sacred Heart College

Crawford College

Best Rainbow Parenting

Sape Maodi & Valvi Swartz

Orapeleng Modutle

Phiko’s Mom (Royal Bafokeng)

Also Read: Mamelodi Sundowns coach sexy pics cause a stir

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content