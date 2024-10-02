Rulani Mokwena nominated for Hunk of the Year gong

South African-born football manager Rulani Mlungisi Mokwena has been nominated at this year’s Feather Awards. Mokwena, the head coach of Wydad Athletic Club, is nominated in the category for Hunk of the Year. He is nominated alongside other strong contenders Makazole Mapimpi and Akani Simbine.
The Feather Awards this year will be embracing the theme of “Borderless Existence”, taking it up a notch to celebrate the vibrant tapestry of the LGBTQIA+ community.
Taking place on Thursday, November 7, the Feathers return to 1 Fox in Johannesburg. With a ceremony that promises an unforgettable night of recognition, celebration, and colourful unity.
Thami Kotlolo, the awards’ co-founder, said this year the focus will be on inclusivity. Also on pushing boundaries and creating spaces where everyone can thrive.
“In honouring our nominees, we honour the strength of every individual. Regardless of ability, background or identity. Every individual who has contributed to the rich, diverse landscape of our society. The diverse talents and stories that our nominees bring forward. They inspire us all to envision a world where inclusivity reigns supreme,” said Kotlolo.
The full list of nominees are:
Best Styled Individual
- Maglera Dope Boi
- Lunathi Mampofu
- Nomalanga Shozi
Hunk of the Year
- Makazole Mapimpi
- Akani Simbine
- Rhulani Mokwena
Diva Extraordinaire of the Year
- Nthati Moshesh
- Naledi Pandor
- Gayton McKenzie
Sports Personality of the Year
- Kgothatso Monjane
- The Springboks
- Alyssa Conley
Role Model of the Year
- SA Legal Team @ ICJ
- Kgothatso Montjane
- John Meletse
Cutest Couple
- Justice and Fhatuwani Mukheli
- Celeste and Fezile Ntuli
- Blue and Brown Mbombo
Hot Chick of the Year
- Lunathi Mampofu
- Ntokozo Mhlongo
- Tyla
Media Award of the Year
- Ha Molefi! (Mzansi Magic)
- Youngins! (Showmax)
- Netflix
Fag Hag of the Year
- Lindiwe Zulu
- Brenda Mtambo
- Nontokozo Madonsela
Designer of the Year
- Orapeleng Modutle
- Thebe Magugu
- Justice & Fhatuwani Mokheli
Musician
- Young Stunna!
- Zoe Modiga
- Tito; M Yuppe and Eeque!
Socialite (Seen at every opening of an envelope or an erection of a stop sign)
- Icebolethu Funerals
- Kgomotso Seboko
- Gayton McKenzie
Drama Queen
- Penuell Mlotshwa
- Nara Smith
- Tshedi Mholo & Bongani Nchang
Social Media Personality of the Year
- Hope Ramafalo
- Eva Mofokeng
- Sipho Alphi Mkhwanazi
Best LGBTIQ+ Initiative: Private Sector
- #JustDetention initiative
- Momentum Group
- #ShePoppedInn
Best LGBTIQ+ Initiative: Public Sector
- Department of Justice & Const Dev
- Higher Health
- SADTU
Best LGBTIQ+ Youth Movement
- Olivenhoutbosch Secondary School
- Sacred Heart College
- Crawford College
Best Rainbow Parenting
- Sape Maodi & Valvi Swartz
- Orapeleng Modutle
- Phiko’s Mom (Royal Bafokeng)
Also Read: Mamelodi Sundowns coach sexy pics cause a stir