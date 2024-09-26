SA Fashion Week launches with glitzy star-studded party

The opening party of the South African Fashion Week took place on Wednesday at The Venue in Morningside. And the place which transformed into a dazzling homage to the iconic Studio 54.

The event drew the crème de la crème of the South African fashion scene. And this set a high bar for style, sophistication, and innovation – ahead of the week-long fashion extravaganza. It is set to kick off on Thursday.

Embracing the glitz and glamour of New York’s legendary nightlife, the dress code was perfect. It encouraged guests to showcase their bold interpretations of disco-inspired couture. The result was a stunning visual feast, with attendees donning avant-garde ensembles. These combined urban chic with a touch of flamboyant flair reminiscent of the Studio 54 era.

Week dedicated to creativity, diversity, and ingenuity in fashion

Among the important guests was renowned ‘stylist to the stars’ Phupho Gumede. Also Durban’s charismatic socialite, Naliyani Uma, whose vibrant energy radiated throughout. It added an extra layer of excitement to the festivities.

The Cruz Vodka South African Fashion Week Opening Party served as a prelude to the upcoming SA Fashion Week. It promised a week dedicated to creativity, diversity, and ingenuity in fashion. This collaboration exemplifies the shared commitment of Cruz Vodka and SA Fashion Week. A commitment to elevate local talent while embracing global trends.

Socialites and stars from entertainment, fashion sector

Other celebrities in attendance included Gigi La Mayne, Maps Maponyane, Penny Lebyane and RobotBoi. Also Kayise Ngqula, Yaya Mavundla, Money Badoo, Jo Judnick- Wilson, Vourne Kgosinkwe and DJ Doowap. Margo Fargo, Lord Kez and the reigning Mr Supranational Fezile Mkhize also joined in. They all brought their unique style and charisma to the red carpet.

Media personalities Zanle Potelwa, Caddy Tsotetsi and Dimpho Mokgotho showed up. So did Big Brother winner Khosi Twala and social media stars Coachella Randy and Kagiso Mogola. They all added their own personal rendition of the Studio 54 theme with their fashion ensembles. Fashion designers Ole Ledimo and Msukisi Mbane truly delivered the essence of their brands.

