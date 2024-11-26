Scandal! crew member dies in hospital after suffering injury on set

Television channel e.tv has confirmed that a crew member on the daily drama Scandal! passed away after a tragic incident that took place on set.

According to the channel, the cast and crew of the e.tv series are saddened by the passing of crew member, Gary Megit.

Megit joined the production company in 2011 as a vision controller and television broadcast specialist.

Passed on two days later in hospital

He suffered the injury on November 22 2024, while the crew was moving a section of the set. The crew member was injured and taken to the hospital. He later died in hospital on Sunday, 24 November 2024.

CEO of production company Ochre Moving Pictures, Stan Joseph, said he was devastated by the incident. The company produces the show.

“This is a time of immense sadness. Our deepest condolences go out to Gary’s family. We are a very close-knit team on the show and are heartbroken by what has happened. Gary was a cherished member of the team and will remain in our hearts forever,” said Joseph.

“We ask that Gary’s loved ones and the Scandal! team be given privacy and allowed to mourn with dignity during this painful time.

Production is strict on safety precautions

Joseph added that the production of the long-running television show Scandal! places immense value and importance on the safety and security of its cast and crew.

“We take the safety of our cast and crew very seriously. This was an unforeseen and tragic accident.”

Actress Nelisiwe Sibiya recently joined the drama series. She plays a baby mama who had disappeared for years, and now reappears. Sibiya is bringing with her the unresolved issues surrounding Thapelo and their son Khumo.

Character adds new dynamic to the series storyline

Her fierce protective nature as a mother adds an intriguing layer to the storyline. She brings the balance between her strong sense of independence and her desire to reconnect Thapelo with their son. This sets up a power struggle that could shape the emotional core of the plot.

The new dynamic in Scandal! will give viewers plenty of suspense. Especially with the theme of co-parenting and the challenges of redemption.

Also Read: Nelisiwe Sibiya returns to TV with compelling role on Scandal!

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content