‘Shaka ILembe Season 2 might not be flighted due to errors’

Bomb Productions’ Season 2 of viewers’ favourite series Shaka ILembe might not see the light of the day. This is because the production allegedly does not have correct information about King Shaka’s reign.

Inside sources from Bomb Productions, the company producing Shaka ILembe, told Sunday World that the second season of the IsiZulu TV series should have returned after the Queen Modjadji series, which ended in September.

Production for Season 2 halted

Sunday World has been informed that Bomb Productions did shoot Shaka iLembe Season 2. However, the production was halted when they realised that the script is riddled with inaccuracies.

According to DStv, Shaka ILembe Season 2 will pick up the story of Shaka. That is where he begins his long prophesied reign, writing himself into the story. But they have not announced the return date of Season 2.

“The problem is that Bomb Productions does not have this information. They need someone from the Mhlongo clan to share some information on Shaka’s reign. In fact, one of the family members, Nqobani Mhlongo, gave them the wrong information. And they started shooting Season 2. They realised very late that they were misguided. As a result the production was halted,” said an insider.

“Now they are desperate for this information, but no one is willing to give it to them. They even sent their researcher to Mhlathuze Mhlongo to try and get the correct information. But he rejected him,” continued the source.

Distortion of Zulu history

Another source said that the first season was nothing but a distortion of Zulu history.

When approached for comment, Nqobani confirmed that he was contacted by Bomb Production. But he denied giving them wrong information.

“I can confirm that, last week I was contacted by one of the senior officials from Bomb Production. She needed information but I was too busy, I couldn’t entertain her.

“She acknowledged that they made a series of mistakes on Season 1. And they were willing to correct those mistakes. I asked her how are they planning to correct those mistakes on Season 2. And she couldn’t answer me,” said Nqobani.

Spokespersons for the Mhlongo clan, Mhlathuze Mhlongo, said they will not be giving any information to Bomb Production.

Production accused of dishonesty

“We’ve dealt with Bomb Productions, and they proved to be dishonest. For Season 1 we gave them the correct information but they decided to distort it.

“They intentionally misled the public. For example, they lied and said Queen Nandi was married, something that never happened. Now they’re coming back so they can continue and do more damage. Unfortunately, we’re not going to budge until they do the right thing,” said Mhlathuze.

Sunday World sent questions to Bomb Productions boss Angus Gibson on Sunday. However, Gibson was yet to respond by the time of publishing.

MultiChoice says production has not halted

Spokesperson for MultiChoice, Portia Hlongwane, denied both series seasons were riddled with errors.

“MultiChoice and Bomb Productions are not aware of any errors with Season 1 of Shaka Ilembe. Nor have they communicated anything of the sort.

“Additionally, production on Shaka Ilembe Season 2 has not been halted. The production team has, from inception, respected the relevant processes. And the Mhlongos were consulted for both seasons, among other key stakeholders.”

