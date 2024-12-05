Entertainment

Spotify reveals Kabza De Small as the most streamed artist in SA

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Amapiano legend Kabza De Small has been declared the most streamed local artist in SA by music streaming platform Spotify.

The year 2024 has been a year of musical exploration and cultural discovery. Popular music streaming platform Spotify’s statistics show that King of amapiano Kabza De Small was the most streamed local artist in South Africa in 2024.

In addition to the most streamed local artist title, Kabza De Small’s album Isimo was recognised as the most streamed album. He also occupied multiple spots on the most streamed songs list in South Africa.


This year was not just about global hits, it was the year for local sound to shine brighter than ever. The progress was reflected in a 93% growth in local music consumption and the rise of local sounds.

Amapiano was again a defining genre of 2024

Maskandi sensation Mthandeni Manqele took the fifth spot on the most streamed song of 2024. This marks a win for maskandi fans and the Isizulu culture. Amapiano remains at the centre of South Africa’s music scene, solidifying its position as the defining genre of 2024.

This year also saw female artists making huge strides in the South African music scene.  Tyla and Lwah Ndlunkulu led the charts for the most streamed albums.

The two powerhouses have dominated the music scene, inspired countless fans, and reshaped the industry. They proved that the future is undoubtedly female.

Female musical powerhouses, and podcasting 

Tyla and Lwah Ndlunkulu exemplify the creativity and diversity within South African music. And they are paving the way for future generations of female artists.

With more than 2 billion minutes streamed on podcasts, podcasting in South Africa has solidified itself as one of the fastest-growing mediums for storytelling, education, and entertainment.

Podcast and Chill with MacG leads the charge locally at number five of the most streamed podcast list. It is two spots behind South African-born Trevor Noah’s What Now? With Trevor Noah.

Full lists

Here is the full breakdown of the top streamed songs by South Africans on Spotify this year:

 

MOST STREAMED ARTISTS IN SA

MOST STREAMED ALBUMS IN SA

MOST STREAMED SONGS IN SA

Drake

Kabza De Small -Isimo

Kabza De Small – Imithandazo (feat. Young Stunna, DJ Maphorisa, Sizwe Alakine & Umthakathi Kush)

Kabza De Small

Chris Brown – 11:11

TitoM – Tshwala Bam (feat. S.N.E & Eeque)

Kelvin Momo

Kelvin Momo: Kurhula

Benson Boone – Beautiful Things

Chris Brown

Tyla – TYLA

DJ Stokie – Masithokoze

DJ Maphorisa

SZA – SOS

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Kendrick Lamar

Lwah Ndlunkulu -Imizwa

Mthandeni SK – Paris

The Weeknd

Billie Eilish – HIT ME HARD AND SOFT

Kelvin Momo – Amalobolo (feat. Stixx, Nia Pearl)

Future

Benson Boone – Fireworks & Rollerblades

Kabza De Small – Amazwe (feat. Mawhoo)

Travis Scott

Drake – For All The Dogs

Felo Le Tee – Yebo Lapho (Gogo) (feat. DJ Maphorisa & Djy Biza) – Spotify

J.Cole

Mlindo The Vocalist – Emakhaya 

Uncle Waffles – Wadibusa (feat. Royal MusiQ, OHP Sage, & Pcee) 

 

 

MOST STREAMED PODCASTS IN SA

MOST STREAMED FEMALE ARTIST IN SOUTH AFRICA 

The Joe Rogan Experience

Taylor Swift 

The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett

Billie Eilish

What Now? with Trevor Noah

SZA

Motivation Daily by Motiversity

Rihanna

Podcast and Chill with MacG

Beyonce 

ShxtsNGigs

Nkosazana Daughter 

Rotten Mango

Ariana Grande 

Huberman Lab

Babalwa M

True Crime South Africa

Summer Walker 

Bits of Infinity

Nicki Minaj

 

Also Read: Spotify names Makhadzi the most streamed South African female artist

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.