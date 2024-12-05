Spotify reveals Kabza De Small as the most streamed artist in SA

The year 2024 has been a year of musical exploration and cultural discovery. Popular music streaming platform Spotify’s statistics show that King of amapiano Kabza De Small was the most streamed local artist in South Africa in 2024.

In addition to the most streamed local artist title, Kabza De Small’s album Isimo was recognised as the most streamed album. He also occupied multiple spots on the most streamed songs list in South Africa.

This year was not just about global hits, it was the year for local sound to shine brighter than ever. The progress was reflected in a 93% growth in local music consumption and the rise of local sounds.

Amapiano was again a defining genre of 2024

Maskandi sensation Mthandeni Manqele took the fifth spot on the most streamed song of 2024. This marks a win for maskandi fans and the Isizulu culture. Amapiano remains at the centre of South Africa’s music scene, solidifying its position as the defining genre of 2024.

This year also saw female artists making huge strides in the South African music scene. Tyla and Lwah Ndlunkulu led the charts for the most streamed albums.

The two powerhouses have dominated the music scene, inspired countless fans, and reshaped the industry. They proved that the future is undoubtedly female.

Female musical powerhouses, and podcasting

Tyla and Lwah Ndlunkulu exemplify the creativity and diversity within South African music. And they are paving the way for future generations of female artists.

With more than 2 billion minutes streamed on podcasts, podcasting in South Africa has solidified itself as one of the fastest-growing mediums for storytelling, education, and entertainment.

Podcast and Chill with MacG leads the charge locally at number five of the most streamed podcast list. It is two spots behind South African-born Trevor Noah’s What Now? With Trevor Noah.

Full lists

Here is the full breakdown of the top streamed songs by South Africans on Spotify this year:

MOST STREAMED PODCASTS IN SA MOST STREAMED FEMALE ARTIST IN SOUTH AFRICA The Joe Rogan Experience Taylor Swift The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett Billie Eilish What Now? with Trevor Noah SZA Motivation Daily by Motiversity Rihanna Podcast and Chill with MacG Beyonce ShxtsNGigs Nkosazana Daughter Rotten Mango Ariana Grande Huberman Lab Babalwa M True Crime South Africa Summer Walker Bits of Infinity Nicki Minaj

