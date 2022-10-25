‘The Wife’: Showmax releases teaser for third and final season

Showmax has dropped the teaser for The Wife’s third and final season which will make a comeback on the subscription on demand service on November 10.

Season three of The Wife is centred around Naledi Montsho, played by Gaisang K Noge, and Qhawe Zulu, portrayed by Kwenzo Ngcobo.

The final season will pick up from when Naledi was kidnapped and the Zulu brothers’ crimes hitting the news front pages.

“What Qhawe and Naledi have is beautiful. People will witness this couple facing numerous challenges and their world being rocked hard,” said Ngcobo.

“There are many people who are in love, but are in situations that make it difficult for them to love each other. I believe this story will be very relatable to them.”

Noge shared that Qhawe and Naledi’s relationship is a journey, saying the couple continues to love each other even when faced with obstacles.

“I don’t want people to be afraid of love, I hope this season brings fans joy and makes them excited to put themselves out there and to love again,” said Gaisang.

See trailer below:

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author