Thula Sindi collaborates with car brand to showcase SA heritage

Mahindra South Africa is poised to ignite a revolution in the festival scene with the launch of Fusion Fest.

For two decades, South Africa has been Mahindra’s second home. This has given the brand the confidence to embark on an exciting new chapter as it steps into its third decade in South Africa.

This new era is about celebrating South Africa’s youthfulness, vibrancy, and cultural richness, embracing the diverse voices, traditions, and resilience that define the nation.

Art will embody the dynamism of the brand

The Mahindra Fusion Fest will embody this spirit, becoming a platform on which music, fashion, and art come together to showcase the dynamism of the country and the brand’s vision for the future.

As Mahindra steps into this new chapter, the focus will be on democratising technology while aligning with the passions and aspirations of South Africans. In parallel, the Fusion Fest will serve as a beacon of creativity and progress, reflecting Mahindra’s new approach as it evolves into a more youthful, dynamic, and culturally resonant brand.

The festival is set to be a bold initiative designed to celebrate South Africa’s diversity through the fusion of music, fashion, and art. Each element of the festival highlights the richness of individual expressions, coming together in a shared celebration of creativity and culture.

Fashion at the Fusion Fest will take centre stage as Mahindra collaborates with world-renowned designer Thula Sindi.

The renowned designer will unveil something new

His exclusive ‘Mahindra Line’ will debut at the festival, featuring a bold, modern collection inspired by the sleek designs and engineering of Mahindra SUVs.

Festival goers will also get a chance to purchase limited-edition merchandise designed by Thula Sindi, blending sophistication with South African heritage.

At the heart of the festival are four electrifying fusion performances that will push creative boundaries, blending genres and cultures into groundbreaking collaborations.

These performances will bring together renowned artists from vastly different musical backgrounds, each creating something entirely new

Fusion Fest will take place on 22 February 2025 at the iconic SunBet Arena at Time Square in Pretoria.

