TikTok videos made a difficult year easy to manage

TikTok has become one of the most loved social media apps. This year, the platform graced us with sensational trends.

Umlando hitmaker and his co-collaborators set the platform on fire. The song also won TikTok Viral Song of the Year.

Young Stunna and K.O’s Sete went viral on the platform, from trends and being used on other social media platforms.

Alphi Sipho Mkhwanazi used the platform to kickstart his career as MC. Through his humorous videos like the ‘konkering’ one, which went viral, Mkhwanazi got gigs.

His video topped the list of the most popular videos of 2022.

Musician and DJ Oskido also took TikTok by storm this year. The DJ, whose real name is Oscar Mdlongwa, started making sensational videos with different wigs and it got people talking and laughing their lungs out.

Ofentse “Primo” Baloyi is said to be one of the best TikTokers. One of his videos that went viral is the Senzo Meyiwa trial case, when advocate Mshololo asked where the musician Kelly Khumalo was during the shootout.

