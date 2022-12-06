Win tickets to Mboneni Ngema concert

Cultural icon Mbongeni Ngema will host a concert at The Playhouse on December 10, featuring chart-topping numbers from his legendary Sarafina soundtrack and other mega hits from his prolific back catalogue.

A celebration of Mbaqanga music, the Ngema extravaganza comprises a powerhouse line-up musicians, singers, and dancers.

Ngema has for 40 years globe trotted and wooed audiences around the world with his gigantic theatrical productions like Woza Albert, Township Fever, Asinamali and Sarafina.

Ngema became a musician and began acting in local theatre groups in the 1970s. His career took off in 1981 with Woza Albert, which toured the United States and Europe, as well as South Africa.

In addition to writing the music for his plays, Dr Ngema has won an Emmy, Tony, Dalro, Vita and Lifetime Achievement Awards, as well as an Honorary Doctorate and a Living Legend Award.

Be sure to be in the audience for Mbongeni Ngema in Concert, at The Playhouse on 10 December. One performance only at 3pm. Tickets are R100 through Web Tickets. Playhouse patrons who park at the Albany Parking Garage and the Royal Hotel qualify for a discount.

