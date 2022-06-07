Exotic dancer Zodwa Wabantu barred from performing in Malawi

Controversial and exotic dancer Zodwa Wabantu has been prohibited from entering Malawi ahead of the Amapiano Vibes gig at the Dominic’s Hotel in Blantyre on Friday.

Malawi’s Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and Wildlife said an application for an entertainment permit was submitted for for the South African dancer, noting that the country’s censorship board had reviewed the application in the context of concerns regarding her stage acts.

“In processing the application, the censorship board had to review the pictures and video clips that are in circulation depicting Zodwa on stage,” reads a statement from the ministry, adding that it has noted that she has built her career and fame around the “morally degrading” stage acts that include flaunting her nudity.

It added: “This ministry has not cleared Zodwa to perform in Malawi or to be part of the event in any other capacity. The application for the entertainment permit has been turned down as guided by the provisions of the Censorship and Control of Entertainment Act.”

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author