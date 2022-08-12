Faith Nketsi, real estate firm Relish refuse to take the blame

Media personality Faith Nketsi has distanced herself from real estate investment firm Relish Capital following complaints about the company.

“I would like to make it clear that I have no affiliation with them [Relish Capital] whatsoever. I apologise for working with Relish Capital without conducting thorough research on them,” Nketsi wrote on her social media platform.

However, Relish Capital said in a statement that it is false that people are complaining about the company, adding that it has terminated its contract with Nketsi.

According to Relish, Nketsi failed to deliver the minimum required results for her campaign as an influencer for their brand.

“The purpose of the whole collaboration was not served and we won’t be working with her [Nketsi] anymore,” said Relish Capital.

“We have decided to distance our brand from her’s because the partnership wasn’t beneficial to Relish Capital.”

