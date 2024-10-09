Family members pay warm tribute to gospel star Solly Moholo

The memorial service of gospel legend Solomon “Solly Moholo” Molokoane took place on Wednesday at the State Theatre in Pretoria.

Solly Moholo’s music career touched the hearts of those who loved and followed him. He passed away at the age of 65 a week ago.

“Moholo passed away on October 2, 2024, while he was in the hospital. He was hospitalised after he fell ill following his pre-album launch tour in Botswana,” reads the statement.

Solly Moholo’s sons, Lesego and Thabang, read a letter that the musician’s wife, Lebo Molokoane, had written for him.

Loving father-in-law

Lesego, his son-in-law, remembered Solly Moholo as a supportive and loving father in-law.

Lebo’s letter reads: “It is hard to believe that you are no longer here. Words cannot describe how this makes me feel. You have passed on to the other side, although I wish you were still here with me.

“You were a remarkable man, dependable, loving, and caring. You were the centre of my world, one in a million to me.

“You made me laugh and smile; not only were you my companion but a wonderful husband from the beginning to the end.”

The Die Poppe Sal Dans hitmaker’s daughter, Katlego Molokoane, shared that they grew up in a home filled with love and respect.

Praying for nurses and patients

She also revealed that though Solly Moholo’s last days on earth were a tough journey, her father was a people’s person.

He would even pray for the nurses and other patients in hospital.

“My father, on his last days, asked me to write my speech in English. Thank you, daddy, for taking me to school. Every meal you bought, mistakes you have accepted.

“I am heartbroken that my father passed away a day after my birthday.”

Solly Moholo’s funeral service will take place at Akasia Hall, and he will be laid to rest at Zandfontein Cemetery in Tshwane on Saturday.

