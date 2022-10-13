Favourite looks from the Universal+ Africa launch

The official launch party for Universal+ together with DStv took place last night at Tang restaurant in Sandton at Nelson Mandela Square.

In September NBC Universal and DStv announced the upcoming launch of Universal+ in Africa which will be available from October 14. Currently, Universal+ is available in Spain, Brazil, Latin America, and India.

Simon Camerer, chief operating officer at MultiChoice South Africa, said: “As Africa’s most loved storyteller, we are always looking to offer top entertainment to our DStv customers, and the addition of Universal+ aims to do just that.”

Hosting the launch party was Anele Mdoda, who rocked in a pink sexy dress.

Mihali Ndamase also came out in a classy yet simple skirt and top. Also arriving with her was her bestie Lasizwe Dambuza who was accompanied by his brother Lungile Mchunu.

Nandi Madida never misses when it comes to looks and she did just that in her sparking two-piece outfit.

