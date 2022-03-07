E-edition
Flood of tributes pouring in for DJ Dimplez

By Nompilo Zulu

Heartfelt tributes for Boitumelo Mooi, fondly known as DJ Dimplez, continue to stream in. The DJ, who had a slot on Metro FM, died on Sunday as a result of a sudden brain haemorrhage.

A prominent figure in South Africa’s hip-hop industry, DJ Dimplez collaborated with Cassper Nyovest and JR in a hit single Way Up. He also featured on the Amantombazane remix with Riky Rick, Maggz, Reason and Kwesta

An eight-time SA Hip Hop Awards winner, he was known as the mastermind behind Pop Bottles Entertainment. Pop Bottles hosts hip-hop events, showcasing hip-hop lifestyle and offering guests a unique and exclusive experience.

SA celebrities took to Twitter to pay their respect 

Also read: DJ Dimplez has died

