Flood of tributes pouring in for DJ Dimplez

Heartfelt tributes for Boitumelo Mooi, fondly known as DJ Dimplez, continue to stream in. The DJ, who had a slot on Metro FM, died on Sunday as a result of a sudden brain haemorrhage.

A prominent figure in South Africa’s hip-hop industry, DJ Dimplez collaborated with Cassper Nyovest and JR in a hit single Way Up. He also featured on the Amantombazane remix with Riky Rick, Maggz, Reason and Kwesta

An eight-time SA Hip Hop Awards winner, he was known as the mastermind behind Pop Bottles Entertainment. Pop Bottles hosts hip-hop events, showcasing hip-hop lifestyle and offering guests a unique and exclusive experience.

SA celebrities took to Twitter to pay their respect

We no longer know what to say, death has invaded our industry 💔 #RIP Dj Dimplez pic.twitter.com/tDXHQZ19jw — Kalawa Jazmee (@KalawaJazmeeR) March 6, 2022

May God’s angels welcome his peaceful soul. https://t.co/UfG7ycAMGQ — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) March 6, 2022

Oh Tumi… such a sweet, sweet soul. 🕊🙏🏽😭 — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) March 6, 2022

Ah man, when does it all end?💔 — Mr. Buns (@MapsMaponyane) March 6, 2022

We can’t catch a break 😓💔 — Euphonik™♛ (@euphonik) March 6, 2022

