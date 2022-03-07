Flood of tributes pouring in for DJ Dimplez

Heartfelt tributes for Boitumelo Mooi, fondly known as DJ Dimplez, continue to stream in. The DJ, who had a slot on Metro FM, died on Sunday as a result of a sudden brain haemorrhage.
— #POPBOTTLES (@POPBOTTLES_ENT) March 6, 2022
A prominent figure in South Africa’s hip-hop industry, DJ Dimplez collaborated with Cassper Nyovest and JR in a hit single Way Up. He also featured on the Amantombazane remix with Riky Rick, Maggz, Reason and Kwesta
An eight-time SA Hip Hop Awards winner, he was known as the mastermind behind Pop Bottles Entertainment. Pop Bottles hosts hip-hop events, showcasing hip-hop lifestyle and offering guests a unique and exclusive experience.
SA celebrities took to Twitter to pay their respect
We no longer know what to say, death has invaded our industry 💔 #RIP Dj Dimplez pic.twitter.com/tDXHQZ19jw
— Kalawa Jazmee (@KalawaJazmeeR) March 6, 2022
May God’s angels welcome his peaceful soul. https://t.co/UfG7ycAMGQ
— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) March 6, 2022
Oh Tumi… such a sweet, sweet soul. 🕊🙏🏽😭
— Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) March 6, 2022
Ah man, when does it all end?💔
— Mr. Buns (@MapsMaponyane) March 6, 2022
We can’t catch a break 😓💔
— Euphonik™♛ (@euphonik) March 6, 2022
