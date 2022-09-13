Former drug addict Innocent Masuku embraces second chance

Former Yizo Yizo actor and musician Innocent Masuku is grateful for a second chance after he went from being a drug addict on the 1990s drama series to being a drug addict in real life.

Masuku, who played the character of a high school drug addict on Yizo Yizo, shared his before and after pictures of himself on social media and thanked the EFF, Thami Madondo, Zodwa Zuma, Podcast and Chill with Mac G and his fans and loved ones who supported him through it all.

“Mzansi I will forever be grateful for what you’ve done for me,” he wrote.

On the left it’s my current look. On the right it’s before @EFFSouthAfrica , @ProHeed , Thami Madondo, Zodwa Zuma, @podcastwithmacg and other loving and caring people decided to give me another chance. Mzansi I will forever be grateful for what you’ve done for me. Yizo!! pic.twitter.com/ruCjw82JUS — Innocent Masuku (@InocentMasuku) September 12, 2022

On the podcast, Masuku said he lost about R5-million including a house, cars and opportunities. The former drug addict also shared the dangers of using drugs.

EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said the actor will soon be back on the small screen after successfully undergoing rehab and rebuilding his life.

