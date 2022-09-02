Former Isibaya actress throws shade at Sundowns father

Former Isibaya actress Asavela Mngqithi-Mqokiyana has called out her father, Manqoba Mngqithi, who is the head coach of Mamelodi Sundowns.

In April the actress announced that she got married, and last week she shared pictures of her new lavish home that she built with her husband.

Taking to social media on Friday morning, Asavela said whatever she has and is yet to achieve, should not be attributed to her being Manqoba Mngqithi’s daughter and his money, as she has worked hard for what she has.

She further stated that she has been through ups and downs without him, and people should keep their opinions to themselves.

Whatever I have/will still achieve never credit all my hard work to manqoba mngqithi and his money. Ngihluphekile ngaphumelela engekho. If you have an opinion or inkinga Cela uyidle 😊 Love and light I guess — Asavela Mqokiyana (@asamqokiyana) September 2, 2022

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author