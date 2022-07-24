E-edition
Former Rhythm City actor Mncedisi Shabangu has died

By Coceka Magubeni

South African award winning actor and director Mncedisi Shabanga has passed away. His family confirmed his passing away in a statement. The Shabangu family said, the former Rhythm City thespian died on Sunday morning.

Family spokesperson Mthokozisi Shabangu said the family is saddened by the actor’s passing and is appreciative of all the words of support that they have been receiving since the news of his passing was announced.

“He passed away in the early hours of this morning. The family appreciates all the messages of condolences and requests privacy in this difficult time. Memorial and funeral arrangements will be announced soon,” said Shabangu.

The news of Mncedisi’s passing surface as the South African arts industry suffered an unexpected heavy blow as one of Mzansi’s thespians, Busi Lurayi was found dead in her home.

 

