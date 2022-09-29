‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ hitmaker Coolio has died

Artis Leon Ivey Jr, better known as American rapper Coolio has passed away at the age of 59.
Coolio is most popular for his 1995 Gangsta’s Paradise, from the soundrack of the film Dangerous Minds starring Michelle Pfeiffer.
According to his manager, he was visiting a friend’s house on Wednesday afternoon in Los Angeles when he died.
“The patient was determined dead just before 5:00 p.m.” said Scott.
The official cause of death is not yet clear, but cardiac arrest is suspected.
#RIPCoolio “See you when you get there” pic.twitter.com/fvJtJYRNDv
— AfroPlex ✊🏿 (@TheAfroPlex) September 29, 2022
There’s never been a better RIP tweet. #RipCoolio https://t.co/7jhV6hltcM
— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) September 29, 2022
I am absolutely stunned. Coolio was a friend and one of the warmest, funniest people I’ve ever met. We spent an amazing time together making Red Water in Capetown and we loved going head to head in the kitchen. He was one of a kind. Epic,Legendary and I’ll miss him. #RIPCoolio https://t.co/ew8WBCiUy4
— Lou Diamond Phillips (@LouDPhillips) September 29, 2022
Rest In Peace to @coolio 🕯️The Compton rapper known for his hits "Gangsta's Paradise"& "Fantastic Voyage" passed away at the age of 59 today in Los Angeles. We send our condolences to his family & loved ones. 🙏🕊 #RIPCoolio pic.twitter.com/Ay7so0Czdy
— Thizzler On The Roof (@TheThizzler) September 29, 2022
Rest Easy King 🙏🏼❤️🕊️ #RIPCoolio pic.twitter.com/XLwxYYaSDy
— Just Look After Each Other 🙏🏽❤🙏🏽 (@ChrisAwesomeZA2) September 29, 2022
