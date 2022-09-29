‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ hitmaker Coolio has died

Artis Leon Ivey Jr, better known as American rapper Coolio has passed away at the age of 59.

Coolio is most popular for his 1995 Gangsta’s Paradise, from the soundrack of the film Dangerous Minds starring Michelle Pfeiffer.

According to his manager, he was visiting a friend’s house on Wednesday afternoon in Los Angeles when he died.

Coolio had reportedly gone to the bathroom during his visit at his friend’s house and when he didn’t come out, his friend kept calling for him and later found him lying on the floor.

Erik Scott from the Los Angeles Fire Department said firefighters and paramedics responded to a call after receiving reports of a medical emergency.

When they arrived at the scene they found an unresponsive male and performed resuscitation efforts for approximately 45 minutes.

“The patient was determined dead just before 5:00 p.m.” said Scott.

The official cause of death is not yet clear, but cardiac arrest is suspected.

The Grammy Award-winning artist started his music career in California in the late 1980s and in 1994 he was signed to Tommy Boy Records where he released his debut solo album It Takes a Thief. He was also known for his other songs such as Fantastic Voyage.

Condolences have poured in for the rapper on social media:

I am absolutely stunned. Coolio was a friend and one of the warmest, funniest people I’ve ever met. We spent an amazing time together making Red Water in Capetown and we loved going head to head in the kitchen. He was one of a kind. Epic,Legendary and I’ll miss him. #RIPCoolio https://t.co/ew8WBCiUy4 — Lou Diamond Phillips (@LouDPhillips) September 29, 2022

Rest In Peace to @coolio 🕯️The Compton rapper known for his hits "Gangsta's Paradise"& "Fantastic Voyage" passed away at the age of 59 today in Los Angeles. We send our condolences to his family & loved ones. 🙏🕊 #RIPCoolio pic.twitter.com/Ay7so0Czdy — Thizzler On The Roof (@TheThizzler) September 29, 2022

Rest Easy King 🙏🏼❤️🕊️ #RIPCoolio pic.twitter.com/XLwxYYaSDy — Just Look After Each Other 🙏🏽❤🙏🏽 (@ChrisAwesomeZA2) September 29, 2022

