‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ hitmaker Coolio has died

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Coolio Twitter

Artis Leon Ivey Jr, better known as American rapper Coolio has passed away at the age of 59.

Coolio is most popular for his 1995 Gangsta’s Paradise, from the soundrack of the film Dangerous Minds starring Michelle Pfeiffer.

According to his manager, he was visiting a friend’s house on Wednesday afternoon in Los Angeles when he died.

Coolio had reportedly gone to the bathroom during his visit at his friend’s house and when he didn’t come out, his friend kept calling for him and later found him lying on the floor.
Erik Scott from the Los Angeles Fire Department said firefighters and paramedics responded to a call after receiving reports of a medical emergency.
When they arrived at the scene they found an unresponsive male and performed resuscitation efforts for approximately 45 minutes.

“The patient was determined dead just before 5:00 p.m.” said Scott.

The official cause of death is not yet clear, but cardiac arrest is suspected.

Condolences have poured in for the rapper on social media:

