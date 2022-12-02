Gaosi Raditholo returns for season three of crime series ‘Warrior’

South African actress Gaosi Raditholo, who made her first TV debut seven years ago on Keeping Score, will return on the international series Warrior Season Three on HBO, the oldest and longest operating subscription television service in the US.

Raditholo landed the role on the martial arts crime drama series in 2018. In the third season of the series, she has secured a more prominent role.

The series is based on the writings of the iconic cultural figure, Bruce Lee, and is set during the Tong Wars, which took place in the 1800s in San Francisco.

Raditholo said: “Knowing that this show was inspired by the writings of the legendary Bruce Lee was very exciting. I grew up watching his films, so I am truly humbled to be part of such a great project with a compelling story. It’s also a bonus that it puts forward Asian-American representation so beautifully.”

She started her journey on the series with a small role, but her involvement has since grown gradually. After her character was killed as per the initial script, the producers felt compelled to bring her back in season two to play another character.

“Playing both Nora and Abigail has been an exciting challenge. Nora, who’s Lee’s first love, is killed by his cousins, who disapproved of their inter-racial relationship in the first season.

“In season two, Lee meets Abigail, a bartender who initially swindles him of cash one night when he visits her bar. The two end up developing an attraction for each other despite their initial unpleasant encounter.”

Though Raditholo is not at liberty to disclose much detail about season three, she said she was super excited to learn that Abigail is returning.

“Working on an international show of this caliber has been incredibly amazing. All I can say is the story continues to be a very gripping, thought-provoking and extremely entertaining one. I cannot wait for the viewers to meet Abigail again in the third season.”

