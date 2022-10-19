Gay couple transitions from managing artists to spinning decks

This pride month, proud gay couple and co-founders of Charlie Communications, Ngcebo Mdima and Karabo Motlogelwa, have introduced themselves as not just artist managers but DJs.

The couple said the inspiration was drawn from regularly attending gigs with their business clients, who they would regularly see interacting with the crowd and bringing joy to the masses.

Mdima has been widely known as a popular artist manager around the country, working with TNS, Deekay and Bukeka, among others.

Now the company has introduced the couple as “The Billionaires”, making Afro-tech music.

“Learning how to DJ and mix was a challenge as we do not have any previous experience behind the decks. However, we overcame those challenges by continuously practising how to transition the songs on a daily basis,” said Mdima.

“Another challenge was finding the time to learn how to DJ and mix while running our PR and marketing agency, as well as the Charlie Sound label. We had to hire interns to groom them and equip them with the right skills to perform our duties in our absence.”

The duo has recently released their YOKBA single and a music video featuring TOSHI and Mzux. The single has reached the top 100 charts on music channels within two weeks of release.

“At the moment, we are solely focused on Afro-tech, as we feel this is the genre that is aligned with our mission to heal the masses through music. We believe that Afro-tech is a spiritual genre, as it consists of African beats and vocals that are soothing to one’s soul.”

