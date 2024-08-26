Gogo Maweni and Sabelo finally tie the knot in traditional ceremony

Popular reality star and traditional healer Lee-Ann Mokopo, popularly known as Gogo Maweni, tied the knot over the weekend in a traditional wedding.

Gogo Maweni and her fiancé, Sabelo Mgube, had their Umabo ceremony, which took place in Maqongqo, in the northeast of Pietermaritzburg. The couple had their umembeso ceremony in July.

Speaking to Sunday World, Maweni said it feels amazing and great to finally marry the love of her life. She said Mgube asked her to marry him three months into their relationship and now seven years later they have tied the knot.

“We would have been legally married for years now but without doing any traditional stuff such as lobola and umbondo. But now this was the last part, and I look forward to growing together and making the best of our marriage as well as you know supporting each other and just having fun because it is important,” said Maweni.

Maweni advised other women who are still looking and are hopeful to finding love not to be in a rush and also let their partner be their best friend.

“Trust is very important so at the end of the day you know, some women are in a rush and some women are there to get whatever they can get from a man and do not look for men that are out to use you and abuse you.”

“We might be looking for love in the wrong places because some people, look for love where they see money and luxury. Only to find out that that person is not what you want, and you are going to spend the rest of your life with.”

In a previous interview with Sunday World, Maweni and Mgube shared that they want a total of 11 children. Maweni currently has three children, while Mgube has one.

First date at Kwa Mai Mai

The couple met through a mutual friend.

“Sabelo was in the transport business when I met him, so I wanted transport to go to the river and Khanyile [his friend] said he knew someone,” she said.

“So, when he came to my house to pick me up, I had already made up my mind that his prices were ridiculous, so I did not need his services no more,” she said. Mgube quipped that he never knew sangomas in Joburg were as beautiful as her.

“When I saw her coming towards the gate, I was so shocked to see this beautiful and feisty woman who today I call my wife,” he said.

For their first date, Sabelo took Maweni out to Kwa Mai Mai, which was not something she had imagined, and bought her a stone to scrub her feet, which she still uses today. Maweni said what won her heart over was the type of relationship that her fiancé has with her sons.

The couple has gone through their fair share of challenges, but they have learnt to overcome and compromise. “It has not been easy; it has been a journey of understanding, growing, and building,” she said. She is not sure how they will spend Valentine’s Day because she treats him like a king every day.

