GQ honours Connie Chiume with Lifetime Achievement Award

Veteran actress Connie Chiume is 2022 recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from GQ and Henessy for her contribution to shaping the global entertainment industry.

Chiume has been in the acting industry for more than 45 years and has featured in local television classics, theatrical productions, the acclaimed musical Black is King, and most recently international blockbuster Black Panther.

The award-winning actress is also involved in various community projects including the Centre of Africa and the Social Capital Development. She has also served as the deputy president of Performing Arts Workers Equity.

Khomotso Ledwaba, marketing manager of Hennessy South Africa, said by awarding Chiume with the prestigious accolade, Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège has recognised what an inspiration the veteran entertainment icon has been to the country, and the broader global entertainment sector.

“We appreciate how she has used her rise to stardom to pave the way for the future generation of entertainers to take their place on the world stage,” Ledwaba said.

“We are incredibly proud of everything Connie has achieved over her fruitful career, and hope she will be a reminder to other aspiring creatives in the country to never give up on their dreams.”

The Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège Lifetime Achievement Award celebrates and honours courageous South Africans who push the boundaries of their own success, stand for their convictions and epitomise excellence.

Chiume joins a growing list of esteemed Lifetime Achievement Award winners who have graced the GQ MOTY stage over the last four years. These include acclaimed actor John Kani, footballer club owner and businessman Kaizer Motaung, and jazz icon Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse.

