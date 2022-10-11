Gqom DJ Dlala Thukzin grateful for AFRIMMA nomination

Thuthuka Zindlovu, widely known by his stage name Dlala Thukzin, is beaming with excitement following his nomination at this year’s African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA).

Thukzin, a Durban-based gqom DJ, is nominated for the Best Male Southern Africa award. He will come up against Black Coffee, Master KG, and Focalistic.

Taking social media, Thukzin thanked his supporters for their constant support and said he is humbled by the nomination.

“I know I am young but I have put in a lot of work and I want to win this prestigious award,” he wrote, adding that he loves what he does and hopes to take his work to the next level.

The ninth edition of the AFRIMMA takes place on November 19. The awards are held annually in Dallas, north Texas in the US.

