Grammys tag wrong Moonchild in 2027 Best Progressive R&B Album nominations

The Recording Academy has sparked some confusion after tagging South African musician Moonchild Sanelly in its announcement of the 2027 Grammy nominees for Best Progressive R&B Album, despite the nominated project belonging to a different act with the same name.

In its announcement on X on Monday, November 16, the official Grammys account listed Waves among the five nominated albums and tagged @Moonsanelly, the social media handle of South African musician Moonchild Sanelly.

Congratulations to the 2027 Grammy Nominees for Best Progressive R&B Album!

💿 ‘BERNARR.’ @durandbernarr

💿 ‘WAVES’ @Moonsanelly

💿 ‘THE LAST BALLOON’ @TankandDaBangas

💿 ‘PHOLKS’ @leonthomas

💿 ‘DISTRACTED’ @Thundercat Advertisement Watch the Grammy Awards LIVE Feb 7, 2027 on ABC, Disney+ and Hulu. — GRAMMYS (@Grammys) November 16, 2026

However, Moonchild Sanelly, whose distinctive musical identity has earned her recognition in South Africa and internationally, is not the artist behind the nominated album.

The nominated project belongs to Moonchild, a Los Angeles-based alternative R&B and neo-soul trio.

Released on February 20, 2026, Waves is the group’s sixth studio album. The 14-track project explores themes of grief, healing, resilience and personal empowerment, while embracing in-person collaborations and sonic experimentation.

The other nominees in the category are Durand Bernarr for Bernarr., Tank and the Bangas for The Last Balloon, Leon Thomas for Pholks and Thundercat for Distracted.

The 2027 Grammy Awards are scheduled to take place on February 7, 2027, with the ceremony set to broadcast on ABC, Disney+ and Hulu.

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