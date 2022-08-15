Heartfelt tributes pour in for TKZee member Tokollo

A flood of messages of condolences continues to stream in following the death of TKZee member Tokollo “Magesh” Tshabalala.

Tokollo, 46, died of epileptic seizure on Monday, according to his family, which asked for privacy while preparing for his burial.

Joining the nation in mourning was the DA which said in its Twitter account that it is saddened by the passing of the legendary kwaito artist.

“South Africa has lost yet another talented individual. We send our heartfelt condolences to Magesh’s family and loved ones during this difficult time,” the DA posted.

Orlando Pirates also sent the football club’s message of comfort.

“Orlando Pirates is saddened by the passing of the son of Mr Stanley Tshabalala, Tokollo. On behalf of the extended Orlando Pirates family, we convey our heartfelt and deepest sympathy to the Tshabalala family,” it said in a statement.

Tokollo’s friends in the music industry and fans also rushed to social media platforms to express shock and to pay tributes to the fallen star, widely known as the bad boy of kwaito.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAMPRA (@sampra_rsa)

The dopest Surprise on this day 🙏🏾 Strength to the TKZEE Family 🕊 RIP Magesh #RipMagesh pic.twitter.com/HTVffNzaaZ — Roboto x3 (@Robot_Boii) August 15, 2022

Tkzee family condolences to you and the family of Magesh pic.twitter.com/ow0fL9GvT6 — Blacksash (@aubrey_sizwe) August 15, 2022

Magesh, No.1 Tsotsi 😔🕊 — Vuyolwethu Ngcukana (Tshawe,Togu,Mdange ka Tshiwo) (@vuyomse) August 15, 2022

