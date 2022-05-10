High praise as ‘Skeem Saam’ actor Thabiso Molokomme graduates

Skeem Saam actor Thabiso Molokomme, who portrays the role of Paxton Kgomo, proudly took to social media on Tuesday to inform his fans that he graduated cum laude at the University of Johannesburg.

The 20-year-old said he secured 20 distinctions, making him one of the youngest top achievers at the university. Molokomme was reading for a Diploma in Operations Management.

“A gorgeous, gorgeous cum laude graduate,” he wrote alongside his academic report.

Thabiso, who is also a YOTV presenter, joined Skeem Saam this year for the lead role and son of a senior at Turfloop Hospital.

Also Read: YOTV presenter joins Skeem Saam cast

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author