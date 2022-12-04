Meeting the hip in the south of Durban

It was another week of fun as Shwa showed face at the Smirnoff Promotion at Maqaqa Lifestyle in Adams Mission in the south of Durban last Friday. At least this time, Shwa had to change sails and go south of Durban – not the usual north – to be in a different environment, and yes, meet the hip and happening, not the random.

I was taken aback by the legendary gqom award-winning producer and the Gwara Nation owner DJ Bongz being part of the line-up. For some time, many, including moi, thought DJ Bongz was down and out, only to find out the man has other business ventures. He is the owner of the Kwa-Ndengezi Music Festival – an annual event he hosts in his kasi.

By the look of it, he enjoyed every minute of his amapiano set, with the sounds fused with the typical DJ Bongz-style. The legend was accompanied by his sidekick of the day, former Amadada Dance group member turned DJ, Slenda Da Dancing Deejay.

I have to applaud you, Slenda, for dabbling in deejaying, but you must thank your boss DJ Tira for allowing you to spread your wings.

The petite one is talented. I only know her as a dancer, as it turns out she’s a girl of many talents. Surprise, surprise! The crowds at Adams Mission went wild throughout her set, shouting for more while urging her not to leave the stage. Hectic!

Then on Sunday, it was a splendid day indeed when singer Dladla Mshunqisi hosted his annual event at Wiseman’s Carwash and Shisanyama in KwaMashu.

As usual Shwa was part of the VIP entourage witnessing one of the growing annual events at Esinqawunqawini, as the township is popularly known. Give it to Mshunqisi for being consistent.

Big ups to entertainer extraordinaire and Idols judge Somizi Mhlongo. I believe a host who can match and beat him at his craft is still to be born.

The support Mshunqisi received from the KwaMashu artists and soccer players was amazing, from Destruction Boyz member Goldmaxx to award winning rapping duo of Zakwe and Duncan and MC Tha Simelane.

The ever-green Big Nuz performed their latest offering. And as much as R Mashesha is no longer with us, musos Danger and Mampintsha’s decision to bury the tired hatchet and release an album dedicated to their fallen member R Mashesha is maturity personified.

Royal AM chairman Andile Mpisane must stick to football management. You’re dabbling in everything under the sun, but nothing comes of it. Maybe leading your mum’s club is the best option. As much as you love music, you’re horrible on stage.

I also saw Amaroto and Beast doing their thing along with Mshunqisi. I’m sure next year you will add maskandi artists since KwaMashu hostel is where most followers of the genre are based.

Bye, till next time!

