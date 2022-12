Rosebank was abuzz as the Second Annual Fashion Industry Awards SA took place at the Firs in Rosebank on Wednesday. Remember Alina, yes, let me confuse Ama2000.

Again, remember Alina? She who used to work at South African Fashion Week? She is now the founder of the awards.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper/

Author