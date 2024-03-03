Ramaphosa’s spear-wielding skills needed a bit more practice

Someone needs to be reprimanded for coming up with the idea of President Cyril Ramaphosa awkwardly thrusting the air with a spear-looking prop.

It was as if he were auditioning for a role in a Marvel movie as the newly discovered superhero, Mayihlome, the last defender of the troubled Empire of Khongolose. It was honestly an unnecessary roar and thunder that detracted from the election message.

Granted, the point was to stamp authority on the ANC’s ownership of uMkhonto. But Ramaphosa’s spear-wielding skills needed a bit more honing. Pity his speech did not cut as deep as the spear should.