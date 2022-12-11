Shwashwi: Lawd have mercy bigger butts and all

So, having a phat badonkadonk is what everyone wants these days? Who would’ve thought? Shwa blames the likes of Kim Kardashian for the nonsense.

The new buzz word among celebs locally and globally is BBL or a Brazilian butt lift. And in Mzansi it has become quite a battle to have this costly hourglass surgery. All in the name of curves, Lawd have mercy!

Why bigger butts have become the most desired aesthetic for those who were not naturally gifted with this type of physique is honestly above Shwa’s comprehension. Whatever happened to self-love?

By the look of things and the rate at which these celebs are, they might be putting gyms out of business and setting themselves up for the Disability Olympics.

Nana, no one owes anyone a flat belly and protruding cheeks. Rather shine with your jojo tank… and during the festive season, after all.

Just look at influencer Cyan Boujee after she recently trended for all the wrong reasons as she revealed her body following her going under the knife for the second time.

Let’s be honest this time, she looks botched up with her BBL looking like the square root of 16. Clearly these doctors in Turkey are making a killing because she definitely has to go back to fix the hot mess.

Real Housewives of Durban star Nonkanyiso Conco shocked everyone when she revealed her “new” body and ended up admitting she indeed went under the knife.

Who knows, perhaps she is trying to impress her new man or her former fiancé and baby daddy.

But each to their own. Your Lady in Gossip will never spend moolah just for likes on the gram.

Then there’s Faith Nketsi trying to fool everyone into thinking she is natural and all she does is go to the gym – but her giving birth and snapping back so fast really gave it away.

No, Shwa is known for not being jealous or anything but, I ask again, why can’t women embrace what their mamas gave them?

Old geezers in the entertainment industry such as Bonang Matheba, Uyanda Mbuli, Inno Morolong, Eva Modika, Kefilwe Mabote and Tebogo Thobejane have enhanced their bodies. When are we going to accept ourselves as we are? Walking around here like chicken heads. Stop it!

