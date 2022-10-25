Shwashwi: Max’s Lifestyle in a league of its own

After being absent for almost a year from his popular Durban entertainment and shisanyama spot Max’s Lifestyle, Max Mqadi finally handed over his business to his daughter, Zinhle Mqadi.

We got a chance to visit the famous dine-in and takeaway spot, which is so much of a tourist attraction in Umlazi, Durban, for a Sunday afternoon Chill Experience.

I’ve been to many braai meat places and I have to say, Max’s Lifestyle is the cleanest of them all. The place is spotless, and you can savour the food.

The vibe is on top of the world, you would swear it has moved to Umhlanga and the patrons are not the usual suspects from around kasi.

Everyone is minding their own business, and it is no wonder the place also caters to businesspeople who specifically want to mix business with pleasure while discussing those serious ventures and deals.

I was inquisitive and must say the experience was an eye-opener: the dos and don’ts, what you must imbibe, and what to avoid, remembering the following day is a work day.

There was also the exciting soul of Nosipho Magwaza in our midst.

She didn’t mind chilling with us and to give us a detailed lowdown on how she enjoys coming down to Max’s to chill all by herself.

While talking non-stop, I just thought to myself, it must be her way of trying to forget the world exists.

One thing outstanding about Max’s is their meat is better than random kasi shisanyamas.

They have special chefs ensuring we enjoy our braai in record time after arriving and before deciding to bounce.

Max, big ups to you. When coming to Durban’s finest shisanyama spots, you are unrivalled.

After surviving that hit, it is a good thing you’ve weighed up your options and decided to explore other avenues such as the business of farming in the Pietermaritzburg Midlands.

It was exciting to see people like Lukhanyo MVP and his friend Skhumbuzo, who accommodated us and took us through on their Sunday Chill Experience.

’Till next time.

