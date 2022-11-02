Shwashwi:Riri returns for Black Panther music

Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was finally unveiled by Disney and Marvel Studios at the flick’s world première in Hollywood on Wednesday evening.

How yours in gossip wishes had been there in person to witness this magnificent production. But anyway, when I can finally afford to go there, I wouldn’t be able to give you all the juice.

The film’s storyline follows the death of King T’Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020 after his battle with colon cancer.

The film is a tribute to Boseman’s passion and genius, and the director said the production team had poured their love for the deceased actor.

Shwa would have loved to witness mama Connie Chiume, as she has been beaming with excitement for this première.

Not only is she excited but she has also been honoured by the Hollywood African Prestigious Awards in the US.

Kudos to South African designer Sello Medupe – professionally known by his trade name Scalo Designer.

He came through for our queen with an elegant gold number she wore on her big day.

Just when we thought our girl Rihanna had finally let go of her music career, she has made a comeback after an absence of six years.

Riri released the lead single Lift Me Up for the soon-to-be-released film and Shwa is certain her fans are over the moon.

Well, from what I have heard, your girl Riri wanted to be a part of the movie’s soundtrack to also honour the memory of the late Boseman.

I really thought she would focus more on being a mom and her make-up business. Clearly the girl misses being behind the mic.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author