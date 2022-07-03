E-edition
How Pretty got Lebo M to say ‘I do’… again

By Nompilo Zulu

The worst-kept secret in celebville is finally out. Grammy award-winning producer Lebo M is married, yet again.

The Lion King composer, whose real name is Lebo Morake, secretly got married to the sultry Pretty Samuel in February.

Lebo M is known for his lavish lifestyle and for being a flamboyant personality, but this time around he kept his marriage away from the prying media.

Sunday World understands that the two lovebirds exchanged vows in front of a magistrate and witnesses.

“They did not want to attract  media attention. You know Lebo M likes to pull out all the stops when he does something,” said a source.

Lebo M turns 58 next month, while Samuel is in her 40s. The couple lives together at a golf estate in Blair Atholl, Joburg.

Samuels started dating her beau after being the president of the Lebo M Foundation.

Sunday World has learnt that their big wedding will happen in summer this year.

The source says since Lebo M has family and business associates in different parts the world, he decided to make things official  in the magistrate’s court in the meantime.

Another source close to Lebo M says he is much calmer with his new wife, and content.  “She is not just a pretty face, there is more to her than meets the eye.

“She is business savvy, and works in the corporate [world] as an executive, so they complement each other well.”

Lebo M has been married to Ngani-Casara at least twice.

The former couple tried to rekindle their romance on Showmax in a 10-part reality show titled Lebo M – Coming Home.

He has also been married to Vivica Gibson and actress Nandi Ndlovu.

