How rapper ‘Ye’ lost his global billionaire status

Kanye West, now known as Ye, has lost his billionaire status after several brands cut ties with the American rapper.

Adidas, which brings in the most money for Ye, confirmed it has ended its business relationship with the rapper following his string of anti-semitic rhetoric tweets. His multi-year partnership with Adidas was valued at $1.5-billion (about R27-billion) and he is now reportedly worth just $400-million, according to Forbes.

Other brands that have stopped working with Ye include Balenciaga, production company MRC, and Creative Artists Agency.

Gap announced in September that it would remove Yeezy products from the shelves and production, and has closed the rapper’s Yeezy Gap online store.

Anna Wintour, Vogue editor-in-chief, also wants nothing to do with Ye, confirming that she will not be working with the rapper anymore.

Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald also denounced Ye’s comments and display of hatred and anti-semitism, announcing on Tuesday that he was parting ways with the rapper’s Donda Sports marketing agency.

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown followed suit and cut ties with Donda Sports. “I will always continue to stand strongly against any anti-semitism, hate speech, misrepresentation, and oppressive rhetoric of any kind,” said Brown.

The tweet that opened a can of worms reads: “Go death con 3 on Jewish people,” which Ye said was not anti-semitic, because “black people are actually Jew also”.

The post also led to Twitter locking the rapper’s account.

Not too long ago, Ye also donned a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt at his fashion show in Paris. He then posted a screenshot of a conversation with Sean “Diddy” Combs on Instagram in which he made anti-semitic remarks.

After appearing on The Shop, SpringHill CEO Maverick Carter decided to pull the episode after Ye used the show “to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes”.

