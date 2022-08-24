Husband accuses top TV presenter of infidelity

A well-known sports television presenter is being accused by her estranged husband of engaging in an adulterous affair that led to the collapse of their marriage.

The presenter and her husband, who cannot be named for legal reasons, separated early this year after four years of marriage.

After their separation, which sent shockwave throughout the entertainment industry, the presenter applied for a decree of divorce in the Johannesburg High Court later .

She threatened to obtain a cost order against her husband if he challenged her application.

She also stated in the papers that they separated because they “no longer loved each other”.

The presenter further said they had signed a settlement agreement, had parted ways amicably and she would not go toe to toe with him over division of their joint estate.

The presenter’s husband later filed the papers in court and corroborated her version about the rationale behind the faltering of their union.

He also stated that he would not challenge her application for a decree of divorce.

But in a shocking move this week, the husband amended his particulars of claim in the court papers and stated that their nuptials ended because the former Metro FM presenter was involved in an extra-marital affair. He did not name the man who cuckolded him.

”The marriage relationship between the parties has broken down irretrievably and has reached such a state of disintegration that there is no reasonable prospect of restoration of a normal marriage relationship between them in that the parties are no longer compatible, the parties have not afforded each other conjugal rights over significant period of time. Plaintiff has lost all love and affection for the defendant, and the defendant conducted an extra marital affair, which affair, the plaintiff finds incompatible with a normal relationship. Wherefore the plaintiff claims a decree of divorce,” read the papers.

The husband asked the court to issue an order directing both of the pay maintenance for their only child.

Attempts to solicit comments from the former lovebirds drew a blank as they ignored our phone calls and text messages we sent to them.

