I always knew I would make it but not so soon – Usimamane

Rapper Omuhleumnguni Simamane, popularly known as Usimamane, has shared his sentiments about being one of the biggest hip-hop artists in Mzansi.

Usimamane, who was born and raised in Umlazi, rose to fame through his breakthrough single Cheque in 2024, which was certified 3x Platinum in South Africa.

Apple Music announced him as Rap Life Africa in June.

In September, he released his album 20th: Days Before Maud Deluxe, which features Rick Ross, Sjava, K.O., Tshego, and Okmalumkoolkat, just to name a few.

Performing at Friends of Amstel over the weekend, he told Sunday World that he feels honoured to be among the great and biggest names in the genre.

“I always knew I would make it one day, but I did not expect it to happen so soon. I really do not do a lot, but I honestly just try to make sure that I am in my own lane,” said Usimamane.

Always trying to stay away from trouble

When asked if he would respond to the A-Reece’s diss track, the 21-year-old rapper said he would never do it because he is a big fan of the artist.

“I am one person who always tries to stay away from trouble. Even though people always try to drag me into beef and stuff I do not want, I bounce back.

“I always try to show people that there is no beef or trouble I have with other people, but I honestly feel honoured to be part of the current hip-hop.”

The Uvalo hitmaker also shared that prayer is what has got him to where he is in his career.

“It is going to be a very busy festive season for me, and I do not know if I am allowed to say this, but I am fully booked,” he said.

“I do not know how I am going to do all the shows, but I will try to give the people my very best.”

