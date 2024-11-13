I have never snatched a man from any of my friends – Ndlovu

Former Umkhokha actress Kwezi Ndlovu has come out to clear the air regarding her husband-to-be, Sibongiseni Mbambo.

Ndlovu recently shared that she had a lobola celebration over the weekend.

Reports surfaced on social media on Monday night that the Durban-based businessman is already married to another woman and that Ndlovu snatched him from her friend.

In a statement Ndlovu said: “My husband-to-be is not married and has not been married before, our respective families and our children are all so excited about our journey, as it is a first for both families.

Honouring my mother’s lineage

“We are both grateful for the strong foundation of love and unity that our families are building alongside us.

“I have never snatched a man from any of my friends. Tina Mbambo is my best friend, and she is happily married to her own husband.”

Ndlovu also shared that Tina’s husband, and her husband are brothers. She also cleared the air as to why she was wearing an isiXhosa attire.

“I am proudly half-Xhosa and honouring my mother’s lineage was an important part of this beautiful journey,” she said.

“As our wedding preparations continue, I look forward to sharing more of the vibrant diverse traditions that make up my lineage.”

Absent father

In her statement she, however, did not address the rumours about her husband-to-be being a father to 17 children and that he is an alleged absent father to some of his children.

The couple welcomed their twin boys earlier this year.

Mbambo is the first black entrepreneur to own a restaurant on uMhlanga’s upscale and aspirational Chartwell Drive.

He owns the well-known Mushroom Lounge located at 16 Chartwell Drive.

