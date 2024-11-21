‘I was always on edge due to his track record’ – Pearl Mbewe

Estranged wife of Sello Maake KaNcube, Pearl Mbewe has revealed that she always lived life on the edge because of the actor’s divorce history.

Mbewe, who was the latest guest on My Journey podcast with Lebo Keswa, said her husband is very loving and outspoken.

“When I met him, I told him that he is going to have to love me like his sibling. Because my family understands me, and they can never disown me. If you take me like your sibling, you will never disown me. Which means you will never divorce me,” said Mbewe.

Lack of a love language

She said the reason why they look like they have a toxic relationship in the media is because they do not have a love language.

“I have always told him, because he divorces and leaves women, I have always lived on the edge. That if anything happens, he is going to leave. So, I had to actually live with that fear.”

Sunday World reported previously that Mbewe opened a raft of cases against Maake KaNcube. These include him allegedly exposing her to an infectious disease.

She accused the popular thespian of exposing her to a transmittable disease.

Accused estranged hubby of exposing her to infectious disease

In a police statement, which Sunday World has seen, Mbewe stated that Maake kaNcube had not been fully transparent about issues of his health.

Mbewe also stated that the former Generations actor was a “violent man” who had “anger issues”.

“I request further police investigation on this matter,” she wrote. In the same statement, Mbewe also stated that Maake kaNcube assaulted and choked her. This happened on several occasions during a series of lovers’ tiffs.

This is a developing story…

