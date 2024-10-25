I’m not hooked on drugs, I’m a prayer warrior – Emtee

Award-winning rapper Mthembeni Ndevu, popularly known as Emtee, has strongly denied that he uses drugs.

This comes after a fan on X asked him about a woman from Seshego he was seeing, with whom he allegedly sniffed Coke and gave her a girlfriend allowance of R10 000.

Emtee, however, denied being on drugs.

“WTF Coke? You’ll think I am just a living vessel. I have parents who would whoop my a$$ if I did drugs. I do not even remember the last time I was in Seshego,” he wrote.

“I am married with three kids; I am a prayer warrior and would not give any female money besides my wife, mom, and my daughter.”

On Monday this week, the rapper issued a statement, crying foul over his record label’s empty promises.

Record label criticised

Emtee was referring to his D.I.Y 3 project, which has been in the works for over a year, and he claimed he had no control over it despite being done recording.

In the statement, Emtee said he has been signed to the music empire for a year but does not see what they have done for his career.

“I cannot remember one thing that has been done for me by them,” he said in the statement.

“I organise my own shows; people steal from me, so they laugh and say: ‘He lost it all.’ Nah, but you stole from me.”

The rapper later apologised for his rant and if he had offended anyone.

“I just wanna release my album; no excuse, just frustration. Thank you, hustle gang, for having my back on this one. Now we have a date, an art cover and pre-orders,” he wrote.

Emtee is set to release his D.I.Y 3 project on October 31.

