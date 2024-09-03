I’m South African and proudly Nigerian – Chidimma Adetshina

The outcry over her participation in the Miss South Africa pageant, according to Chidimma Vannesa Adetshina, the recent Miss Universe Nigeria winner, began with her name.

Many, according to Adetshina, were upset that she was taking part in the Miss South Africa under the name Chidimma.

“South Africans felt like I was not South African enough because of my name, and it was really hard to see,” she said in an interview after her victory in Nigeria at the weekend.

“It was a very horrible experience, and I would not wish it on anybody because I have lived there for 23 years.

“It is heartbreaking to see that I was not welcomed and accepted.”

She asserted that there were certain incidents that happened behind the scenes that made her withdraw from the Miss South Africa pageant, close to the finale.

Nigerians showed me love

“A decision needed to be made, and it really hit social media as well. There were some statements that came out from Home Affairs with regards to my mom’s ID as well, and that is still a legal matter.

“What I do know is that I was born in South Africa, and I am still South African, and I am still proudly Nigerian.

“I was really excited to get an invitation from Silver Bird to come and represent Nigeria in Miss Universe Nigeria.”

Adetshina claimed that she has experienced extraordinary love in Nigeria — not just from the girls, the group, or the organisation — but also from everyone else.

The Eko Hotel Convention Centre on Victoria Island hosted a ceremony on Saturday where she was crowned.

She was vying for the title of Miss Universe Nigeria and a cash prize of N10-million (R112 000) with 25 other contestants from Taraba State.

Adetshina will compete in the Miss Universe 2024 pageant in Mexico in November on behalf of Nigeria.

In the midst of the excitement and celebration that accompanied Adetshina’s Saturday crowning as Miss Universe Nigeria 2024, ActionSA promptly requested in writing an explanation of the procedure by which Adetshina’s mother was granted permission to travel to Nigeria from the Department of Home Affairs.

Subject of investigation

Adetshina’s mother is the main subject of an ongoing investigation into fraud and identity corruption.

In August, rumours about Adetshina’s identity went viral.

The Department of Home Affairs disclosed later that her mother obtained South African citizenship by using identity theft.

The department received a request from the Miss SA event organisers to confirm an Adetshina’s citizenship, which led to the discovery.

In the midst of the controversy surrounding Chidimma’s eligibility to compete in the national pageant, the request was sent on August 5.

The request came with written approval from both Adetshina and her mother, according to the department.

