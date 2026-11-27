For Zoleka, the wedding to Lazarus is more than a walk down the aisle. It is a chance to celebrate love, embrace a fresh start and finally experience the fairytale she dreamed of as a little girl.

And in the world of Inimba, there is an even sweeter reason to celebrate: November 27 is Zoleka’s birthday.

The creative team behind the popular drama decided there could be no better birthday present than giving the character the wedding of her dreams, complete with ballerinas, an aisle suspended above water, flowers cascading from the ceiling and a reception designed to capture the romance of a fairytale.

Advertisement

But while viewers will see the glamour when the wedding airs, bringing the elaborate celebration to life required months of planning, hundreds of people and an ambitious production effort.

Speaking to Sunday World, Siphosethu Tshapu from the creative and storyline team says the wedding was conceived as an opportunity to bring Lazarus and Zoleka’s love story full circle.

“When audiences first met Lazarus and Zoleka, they were two people who weren’t necessarily looking for love, but somehow found it in each other. Over the past two seasons, we’ve taken them through quite an extraordinary journey,” Tshapu says.

The couple have fallen in love, built a family, confronted difficult truths and questioned whether their marriage could survive. For the writers, the wedding is a milestone they believe the characters have earned.

“They’re not getting married because everything in their lives is suddenly perfect. They’re doing it with a much deeper understanding of who they are as individuals and what they mean to each other.”

Tshapu says the intention was to give Zoleka, who has spent much of her life making sacrifices and putting other people’s needs before her own, an opportunity to be celebrated.

“We wanted to give Zoleka her fairy tale.”

That vision informed almost every creative decision, from the choreography to the décor. As she makes her way down the aisle, ballerinas dance in unison, creating the impression that she is walking through a childhood dream. The aisle is suspended above water, while flowers cascade from the reception ceiling to create an intimate, romantic atmosphere.

Lazarus, meanwhile, is determined to make the occasion everything Zoleka has ever imagined. The character has already demonstrated the extent of his commitment, having paid 60 cows and an entire farm for her lobola at the beginning of season two.

For actor Loyiso MacDonald, who plays Lazarus, the wedding acknowledges everything the couple have endured and celebrates the love they have built.

“Lazarus wants the wedding itself to be the wedding of Zoleka’s dreams and he has made it his goal for it to come true,” he says.

The character has grown considerably through the relationship

“Lazarus has allowed himself to be vulnerable around Zoleka, something missing in his previous relationships. He doesn’t shy away from laying his weak points bare with her.”

He adds that Lazarus has also learnt not to make decisions that affect Zoleka without involving her. For Lunathi Mampofu, who portrays Zoleka, the marriage represents hope and the possibility of happiness after difficult seasons.

“After everything she has endured, this is a chance for her to step into a new chapter and allow herself to believe that happiness is possible,” she says.

Also Read: I won awards when I was broke and had to sell my car, house – Lunathi Mampofu

Mampofu approached the wedding scenes by reflecting on Zoleka’s journey, wanting to capture both the happiness of the occasion and the challenges that had brought her there.

There was also a little fairytale magic behind the actress’s own experience of the wedding dress. Usually closely involved in discussions about Zoleka’s wardrobe, Mampofu deliberately stayed away from the preparations this time.

“I didn’t want to see the dress before the day. I’m a bit of a fairytale kind of girl, so I wanted to experience that special reveal in the moment.”

She wanted to experience seeing both Zoleka’s dress and Lazarus’s outfit for the first time on the day. The costume designer reveals that the inspiration behind the wedding dress came from international bridal trends for 2027, with particular attention paid to the versatility of having three dresses in one.

The groom’s outfit was designed to complement the bride while maintaining an opulent appearance, with additional beading to elevate the look.

All the outfits for the bride, groom and bridal party were custom-made by fashion designer Otiz Seflo, while the costume department collaborated with other designers to dress many of the wedding guests.

The designer says the process would ordinarily have required almost a year, but the production’s tight shooting schedule meant the team had to accelerate the work into a matter of months.

Actors Mampofu and MacDonald were also involved in the styling process to ensure they were comfortable and could move freely in their outfits.

The production spectacle extended beyond the wardrobe department. The wedding was filmed at Stay by Inimitable Wedding Venue in Muldersdrift, selected for its landscape, textures and visual qualities, which provided a suitable backdrop for the creative vision.

According to the production team, the transformation required close collaboration between the art department and other departments. The existing space was assessed before décor, furniture, floral arrangements, table settings, props and other details were introduced to create the wedding environment.

Planning took between four and five months, while filming was completed over two days. Approximately 200 crew members were involved, alongside the cast, extras, décor and design teams.

One of the biggest logistical challenges was coordinating the transformation of the venue while several departments worked simultaneously, ensuring that the décor and set remained consistent and camera-ready throughout filming.

One detail viewers may not immediately appreciate is the effort involved in installing the ramp over two water features to create the aisle. The production team also recalls the excitement surrounding the first dance, particularly the wedding guests and bridal party’s dance routine.

For MacDonald, the scale of the occasion was impressive

“I was blown away by the sheer scale, the décor and overall the effort that went into it. Truly impressed with what the production was able to achieve,” he says.

He describes filming the wedding as physically demanding, with multiple camera setups, large numbers of people and repetitive takes requiring considerable energy from the cast and crew. Despite the demands, he says everyone pulled together to get the job done.

Mampofu also credits the experience of working with MacDonald, describing their collaboration as “effortless, nerve-wrecking, poetic”. She hopes audiences will recognise the connection between the characters and understand the significance of the day. The creative team, however, is careful not to suggest that the wedding marks the end of the couple’s challenges.

Tshapu says the writers deliberately avoided allowing the romance to exist in isolation from the family dynamics and unresolved issues that have always shaped the drama.

“A wedding doesn’t magically solve all of life’s problems! And certainly not in the world of INIMBA,” he says.

For now, however, viewers can enjoy the celebration. After everything Lazarus and Zoleka have endured, the creative team believes they deserve their moment of happiness. And as MacDonald puts it, audiences should expect “something magical, a celebration of love”.

Also Read: Loyiso MacDonald dives deep into male infertility on Inimba

Subscribe To Our Newsletter or get the news delivered to your phone via our WhatsApp Channel.