Inside Maps Maponyane’s New York trip

Media personality Maps Maponyane is currently having the time of his life in New York.

Maponyane and other celebrities have joined alcohol brand Moët & Chandon for the celebration of the season, unveiling “Your Voices” by Es Devlin.

Maps mingled with some of Hollywood’s elite, such as Jessica Chastain, Daniel Kaluuya, Emily Ratajkowski, Sienna Miller, Michaela Coel, Taylor Russell, and Trevor Noah. In addition Mariah Carey, the Queen of Christmas, made a special appearance to sing the notable All I Want for Christmas Is You.

Toasting for a cause during celebratory events, Moët & Chandon partnered with and donated to the Endangered Language Alliance, inspired by “Your Voices”, to preserve global languages in New York City, as they move into the future, while encouraging others to toast to causes near their hearts throughout the season.

Other highlights from the evening included a custom gold-room photo opportunity.

Ahead of its 280th anniversary in 2023, Moët & Chandon offered guests a sneak preview of its Grand Vintage 2004, presented exclusively – and for the first time – in Jeroboam size.

