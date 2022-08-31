E-edition
 Irate Zakes Bantwini attacks the SAMAs

By Boitumelo Kgobotlo

Multi award-winning muso Zakes Bantwini has launched a blistering attack at the  South African Music Awards (SAMAs) calling them “a corruption scheme running behind the stage curtains”.

The artist, who won Best Collaboration and Samro Highest Radio Airplay Composers gongs at the event held at  Sun City in North West on Sunday, decried the quality of the  event and said the once prestigious event was a ghost  of its former self.

He cited the big number of empty seats, bad sound system , poorly organized logistics, and tacit boycott of the event by artists as an example that the event has lost its  original appeal to the populace.

In a statement which he posted on his social media accounts on Tuesday,  Zakes Bantwini, real name  Zakhele Madida,  claimed that  the  awards failed the industry over the years and were  a corruption scheme  running behind the stage curtains.

“Regrettably the SAMAs have broken our trust, they have devalued the honour and prestige, which the awards once stood for, there is no integrity in the way at which the show is being produced, the planning, the awarding of artists and in extending the basic courtesy of respect to the artists.

“Regrettably this year happens to be the lowest point of these awards and I receive these awards with a heavy heart, the lack of attendance by artists nominated is just one [of the] signs of what the artists think of SAMAs organisers and stake holders.

“This is a result of years of the judging processes being unjust, corruption and myopic thinking and a lack of vision. Our coveted award show depicts a looted SOE and reeks of nepotism and traces of bureaucracy,” said Madida.

The Osama hit-maker also said the awards, which were once most respected in the country, have been turned into a promotional show and money making piece.

Madida was the opening performer at day two of the award ceremony while his wife, Nandi co-hosted the event with  television actor Lawrence Maleka.

“South African musicians are making a global impact, we have to fight to be globally competitive and take a position that supports longevity, if we celebrate mediocrity we will only have ourselves to blame,” he said.


