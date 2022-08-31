 Irate Zakes Bantwini attacks the SAMAs

Multi award-winning muso Zakes Bantwini has launched a blistering attack at the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) calling them “a corruption scheme running behind the stage curtains”.

The artist, who won Best Collaboration and Samro Highest Radio Airplay Composers gongs at the event held at Sun City in North West on Sunday, decried the quality of the event and said the once prestigious event was a ghost of its former self.

He cited the big number of empty seats, bad sound system , poorly organized logistics, and tacit boycott of the event by artists as an example that the event has lost its original appeal to the populace.

In a statement which he posted on his social media accounts on Tuesday, Zakes Bantwini, real name Zakhele Madida, claimed that the awards failed the industry over the years and were a corruption scheme running behind the stage curtains.

“Regrettably the SAMAs have broken our trust, they have devalued the honour and prestige, which the awards once stood for, there is no integrity in the way at which the show is being produced, the planning, the awarding of artists and in extending the basic courtesy of respect to the artists.

“Regrettably this year happens to be the lowest point of these awards and I receive these awards with a heavy heart, the lack of attendance by artists nominated is just one [of the] signs of what the artists think of SAMAs organisers and stake holders.

“This is a result of years of the judging processes being unjust, corruption and myopic thinking and a lack of vision. Our coveted award show depicts a looted SOE and reeks of nepotism and traces of bureaucracy,” said Madida.

The Osama hit-maker also said the awards, which were once most respected in the country, have been turned into a promotional show and money making piece.

Madida was the opening performer at day two of the award ceremony while his wife, Nandi co-hosted the event with television actor Lawrence Maleka.

“South African musicians are making a global impact, we have to fight to be globally competitive and take a position that supports longevity, if we celebrate mediocrity we will only have ourselves to blame,” he said.



